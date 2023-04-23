Home » What to eat to activate the super metabolism and lose kilos
Health

What to eat to activate the super metabolism and lose kilos

by admin
What to eat to activate the super metabolism and lose kilos

What to eat to activate the super metabolism? Find out how to shed those extra pounds just in time for summer.

Diet (Canva – Inran.it)

Many people are interested in increasing their metabolism as a weight loss strategy. The Fast Metabolism Diet claims that certain foods, eaten at the right time, can speed up your metabolism, allowing you to eat a lot and lose weight.

Designed by nutritionist Haylie Pomroy, the Fast Metabolism Diet is a nutritional program that promises to help you lose up to 9 kg in 28 days, thanks to the activation of the super metabolism. In addition to a weekly meal planyou receive an extensive list of foods to avoid and also encourage exercise 2-3 times a week.

If at the end of the first 28 day cycle you have not yet achieved your desired weight, you are encouraged to start over, staying on the diet until you have lost the desired weight. Once you reach your goal weight, you can maintain your results by repeating one week of the cycle every month or the entire four-week cycle once every six months.

How to activate super metabolism to lose weight

Metabolism (Canva – Inran.it)

The diet founded with the purpose of increasing the metabolism is aimed at weight loss. This targeted diet is able to reduce cortisol and insulin levels, however exercise should also be combined for a complete result. In essence, the super metabolism diet is able to activate physiological mechanisms that allow you to lose up to 10 kg in a month.

Small premises help in the success of the diet:

  • Eat breakfast within 30 minutes of waking up
  • Eat at least every 3-4 hours
  • Don’t skip any meals
  • If possible, choose only organic products
  • Drink 30 cl for every kg of weight
  • Do sports 2-3 times a week

To be able to speed up the metabolism, this diet is divided into three specific phases. Phase 1, start of the diet on Monday and for two days in a row (Monday and Tuesday), eat fruits, vegetables, proteins and cereals. Example:

  • Breakfast: cereals and fruit
  • Snacks with fruit
  • Lunch and dinner: cereals, proteins and lots of vegetables

Level 2, on Wednesdays and Thursdays eat only proteins and vegetables. So, no carbohydrates, fruits and fats. Example:

  • Egg whites only for breakfast and for snacks between meals
  • Lunch and dinner: lean meats or fish accompanied with vegetables

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK

phase 3, for the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) the intake of fats, proteins, low glycemic index fruit and whole grains is foreseen. So for snacks choose fruit again and for lunch and dinner protein with vegetables along with a bowl of cereal such as oats, quinoa or brown rice.

See also  «Udine's turnaround demonstrates that the ballot must be abolished»- breaking latest news

You may also like

Tumors: the study that reveals a chilling truth...

The free pill for all divides, here are...

Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, the process for brain...

Sevilla – Villarreal betting odds in La Liga...

where to see it on TV, in streaming...

Escape from Khartoum, the Italians evacuated in the...

Doctors tremble, ChatGpt enters American healthcare

Leao amazing, with one of his braces Milan...

Watermelon for Skin: Fight acne with this summery...

«Ylenia? I thought she had become a shaman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy