What to eat to activate the super metabolism and lose kilos

What to eat to activate the super metabolism? Find out how to shed those extra pounds just in time for summer.

Many people are interested in increasing their metabolism as a weight loss strategy. The Fast Metabolism Diet claims that certain foods, eaten at the right time, can speed up your metabolism, allowing you to eat a lot and lose weight.

Designed by nutritionist Haylie Pomroy, the Fast Metabolism Diet is a nutritional program that promises to help you lose up to 9 kg in 28 days, thanks to the activation of the super metabolism. In addition to a weekly meal planyou receive an extensive list of foods to avoid and also encourage exercise 2-3 times a week.

If at the end of the first 28 day cycle you have not yet achieved your desired weight, you are encouraged to start over, staying on the diet until you have lost the desired weight. Once you reach your goal weight, you can maintain your results by repeating one week of the cycle every month or the entire four-week cycle once every six months.

How to activate super metabolism to lose weight

The diet founded with the purpose of increasing the metabolism is aimed at weight loss. This targeted diet is able to reduce cortisol and insulin levels, however exercise should also be combined for a complete result. In essence, the super metabolism diet is able to activate physiological mechanisms that allow you to lose up to 10 kg in a month.

Small premises help in the success of the diet:

Eat breakfast within 30 minutes of waking up

Eat at least every 3-4 hours

Don’t skip any meals

If possible, choose only organic products

Drink 30 cl for every kg of weight

Do sports 2-3 times a week

To be able to speed up the metabolism, this diet is divided into three specific phases. Phase 1, start of the diet on Monday and for two days in a row (Monday and Tuesday), eat fruits, vegetables, proteins and cereals. Example:

Breakfast: cereals and fruit

Snacks with fruit

Lunch and dinner: cereals, proteins and lots of vegetables

Level 2, on Wednesdays and Thursdays eat only proteins and vegetables. So, no carbohydrates, fruits and fats. Example:

Egg whites only for breakfast and for snacks between meals

Lunch and dinner: lean meats or fish accompanied with vegetables

phase 3, for the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) the intake of fats, proteins, low glycemic index fruit and whole grains is foreseen. So for snacks choose fruit again and for lunch and dinner protein with vegetables along with a bowl of cereal such as oats, quinoa or brown rice.

