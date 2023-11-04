When epileptics are allowed to drive

In a study, doctors at the Frankfurt University Hospital have developed criteria to help assess whether people with epilepsy are allowed to drive. The researchers focused on series of so-called interictal epilepsy-typical potentials (IEP). These are disorders that occur far more frequently than true epileptic seizures. They are usually not noticed by patients, but can affect the ability to react.

In experiments with 95 epilepsy patients, reaction tests with simultaneous EEG measurements were used to determine the impact of IEP series on the risk of accidents. The scientists assumed that an increase in reaction time from 90 milliseconds onwards is clinically relevant and leads to an accident risk of 20 percent or more.

Marie Lisa Kehler Published/Updated: Recommendations: 7

Based on the results, the researchers created a table that shows, depending on the type and duration of the IEP, the expected increase in reaction time and the probabilities of missed reactions. Even neurologists who are not trained in this field should be able to identify the risk for a patient in a routine EEG and, if in doubt, order a reaction test.

Currently, an epileptic can only drive a vehicle if they have been seizure-free for a year after multiple seizures or six months after a single seizure.

Share this: Facebook

X

