The program continues Euro 2024 qualifiers with the second day of the group stage. Eight matches this Monday night, all with kick-offs at 20.45. Eyes are on group Bwhere the France follows the poker trimmed to the Netherlands debut: i Blues of Deschamps pass 1-0 in Dublin vs.Irelanddecide the goal by Pavard (broadside under the crossbar) and the Milan player’s extraordinary save Maignan at the end. The Orange by Koeman instead they get up and overcome 3-0 Gibraltar con Depay and the brace of Whatshines with due assist l’interista Dumfries (rest Greece).

In the E group the Czech Republic does not go beyond the 0-0 on the field of Moldaviawhile the Poland beats Albania thanks to the paw of Swiderski (rest Faroe).

In the F group rest Belgium and so theAustria he took advantage of it to momentarily stretch at the top of the group: 2-1 in comeback against Estonia, Sappinen carried on the guests after the penalty missed by Gregoritsch, but Kainz and Gregoritsch signed the victory. At the Friends Arena in Solna la Sweden, without the injured Ibrahimovicoverwhelms 5-0 theAzerbaijan and forget the 3-0 cashed in by Lukaku and his teammates.

Finish the program on G group with the Serbia passing over the field of Montenegro thanks to brace by Juventus player Vlahovic (3 goals in two games) and remains with full points. L’Hungary debuts perfectly: 3-0 at Bulgaria embellished by the magic of Szoboszlai from a free kick (rest Lithuania).