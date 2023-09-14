Which fruit is best for your health after the age of 60 (and beyond): the quantities are also important

Fruit is a concentrate of vitamins and minerals that is good for all ages. Here are the fruits to prefer after the age of 60.

It is well known that fruit is good for all ages. It can be the perfect “sweet” end of a meal or a mid-morning or afternoon snack, an alternative to industrial and junk products from the supermarket.

It contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are good for your health and it is also tasty. Experts recommend consuming certain types of fruit and certain quantities after the age of 60 to stay fit and healthy.

Which and how much fruit to eat after the age of 60

Fruit should be an essential component of a person’s diet after the age of 60, because it promotes hydration, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

The types of fruit to eat after the age of 60 – tantasalute.it

It’s important though measure the quantities and choose the best fruits for this important phase of life. Every day you should consume 4-5 portions of fruit per day, to be consumed at the end of the meal or as a morning or afternoon snack. However, there are some fruits which, being too sugary, should only be consumed in small portions, especially by people suffering from diabetes.

As for the types of fruit to consume after the age of 60, it would be better to prefer:

I kiwi, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants essential to counteract the action of free radicals and boost the immune system. They contain fibers useful for intestinal functioning and potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium bodies they are rich in B vitamins and minerals. They help keep cholesterol and intestinal health under control.I pomegranates, they are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, iron, magnesium, copper and manganese. These fruits also help to counteract oxidative stress and are useful for preventing pathologies such as atherosclerosis and Alzheimer’s, including cardiovascular diseases. banana, rich in vitamin B and potassium which help the functioning of the muscles.

In addition to fresh fruit, experts also recommend consuming dried fruit after the age of 60. This is rich in fibre, B vitamins, proteins, mineral salts and good fats. For this reason you should integrate walnuts, almonds, cashews and macadamia nuts into your diet. Eating a handful of them as an afternoon or morning snack brings many benefits, for example it has been seen that it can help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL).

Whether fresh or dried, fruit should be a fundamental component of the diet of a person over 60, to be introduced as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

