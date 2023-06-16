Home » Why it is so difficult to find a therapy place – Health
Health

Why it is so difficult to find a therapy place – Health

by admin
Why it is so difficult to find a therapy place – Health

It’s actually quite simple: if you’re sick, you want to get well again quickly. Or start therapy that makes the situation easier. This applies to physical complaints, but of course also to mental illnesses.

However, especially when we talk about mental health, we in Germany are very far from this goal. Those affected often wait many weeks or months for a place in therapy and have to go through a labyrinth of consultation hours and waiting lists on the way.

In this episode, Marie-Louise Timcke explains where the difficulties lie and what needs to be done politically. She is head of the SZ data team, which has just conducted a survey on the subject. 1200 people who have been looking for or are still looking for a therapy place since 2018 and who have reported on their story took part.

Here you will find a guide: in six steps to the therapy area.

To subscribe to our news podcast:

“To the point” is the news podcast of Süddeutsche Zeitung on the most important topics of the day. The podcast appears Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. You can find all episodes on sz.de/nachrichtenpodcast. Don’t miss an episode and subscribe to our audio offer in your favorite podcast app or on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Audio Now. You can find an overview of all our podcasts at www.sz.de/podcast and here you can find out how you can listen to our podcasts.

You have any questions or suggestions? Then write to us: [email protected].

See also  young hiker falls from Grignone

You may also like

Planting, caring for and pruning mock orange >...

Agfa Nv / Ministry of Health

International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum 2023: New pathogens require...

US study, lighter dinner

her husband under investigation for manslaughter

One in three women going through menopause feels...

“Adverse effects of vaccines may not show up...

health risk heat

Meat-eating disease: it really exists and could affect...

‘Influencers, between lack of limits and obsession with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy