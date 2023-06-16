Why it is so difficult to find a therapy place – Health

It’s actually quite simple: if you’re sick, you want to get well again quickly. Or start therapy that makes the situation easier. This applies to physical complaints, but of course also to mental illnesses.

However, especially when we talk about mental health, we in Germany are very far from this goal. Those affected often wait many weeks or months for a place in therapy and have to go through a labyrinth of consultation hours and waiting lists on the way.

In this episode, Marie-Louise Timcke explains where the difficulties lie and what needs to be done politically. She is head of the SZ data team, which has just conducted a survey on the subject. 1200 people who have been looking for or are still looking for a therapy place since 2018 and who have reported on their story took part.

Here you will find a guide: in six steps to the therapy area.

To subscribe to our news podcast:

“To the point” is the news podcast of Süddeutsche Zeitung on the most important topics of the day. The podcast appears Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. You can find all episodes on sz.de/nachrichtenpodcast. Don’t miss an episode and subscribe to our audio offer in your favorite podcast app or on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Audio Now. You can find an overview of all our podcasts at www.sz.de/podcast and here you can find out how you can listen to our podcasts.

You have any questions or suggestions? Then write to us: [email protected].