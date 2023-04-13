11
Wild garlic is a popular spring ingredient that goes perfectly with various dishes such as soups, stews and pasta. Today we offer you a quick recipe for aromatic wild garlic and potato soup, which is packed with many healthy ingredients and warms you from the inside.
Recipe for creamy wild garlic and potato soup with garlic croutons
If you have already harvested a lot of fresh wild garlic, you can use it to prepare much more than just pesto. Incredibly creamy and flavorful, this easy Potato Soup with Wild Garlic is sure to please everyone. We also offer spicy garlic croutons that you can make yourself while the soup is cooking.
Ingredients
- 200 g wild garlic leaves
- 50 g Butter
- 2 onions, finely diced
- 500 g mealy potatoes
- 1.2 l water or vegetable broth
- 4 tablespoons of crème fraîche
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the croutons:
- 2 slices of old country bread without crust
- 15 g Butter
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- salt to taste
preparation
- For the soup, melt the butter in a large saucepan, add the onions and cook, covered, until soft but not brown, 10 minutes.
- Peel the potatoes and cut into small pieces.
- Add the potatoes and water (or broth), bring to the boil and cover. Simmer for 20 minutes, until potatoes are very soft and falling apart.
- In the meantime, for the croutons, preheat the oven to 200°C. Melt the butter in a small pan. Add the garlic and olive oil and remove from the heat. Tear the bread into small pieces, place in a bowl and mix with the garlic butter mixture. Spread out on a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes until croutons are crispy and golden. Remove, sprinkle lightly with salt and leave to cool.
- Remove the soup from the heat, roughly chop the wild garlic and add to the hot soup pot for 2 minutes until wilted. Allow to cool slightly, then puree the soup until smooth. Place back on the stovetop and bring to a gentle simmer again.
- Stir in the 4 tablespoons cream and season with salt and ground pepper.
- Pour the soup into preheated bowls, drizzle over some more cream and serve with the aromatic croutons.