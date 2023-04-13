Wild garlic is a popular spring ingredient that goes perfectly with various dishes such as soups, stews and pasta. Today we offer you a quick recipe for aromatic wild garlic and potato soup, which is packed with many healthy ingredients and warms you from the inside.

Recipe for creamy wild garlic and potato soup with garlic croutons

If you have already harvested a lot of fresh wild garlic, you can use it to prepare much more than just pesto. Incredibly creamy and flavorful, this easy Potato Soup with Wild Garlic is sure to please everyone. We also offer spicy garlic croutons that you can make yourself while the soup is cooking.

Ingredients

200 g wild garlic leaves

50 g Butter

2 onions, finely diced

500 g mealy potatoes

1.2 l water or vegetable broth

4 tablespoons of crème fraîche

Salt and pepper to taste

For the croutons:

2 slices of old country bread without crust

15 g Butter

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 teaspoon olive oil

salt to taste

preparation