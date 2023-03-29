A lay-on or pressure wave vibrator should lead to orgasm quickly and effectively. A sexologist explains what you should consider when using it.

Some manufacturers of lay-on or pressure wave vibrators advertise with an “orgasm guarantee”. But can it really be guaranteed? And how do these vibrators actually work? A sexologist explains what you should know about the subject.

Of course it sounds tempting: Some manufacturers of lay-on or pressure wave vibrators advertise with an orgasm guarantee. But can every woman really climax with it? Sexologist Dania Schiftan explains that sternwhether that can be true – and what you should know if you use sex toys such as a lay-on vibrator.

How does a pressure wave vibrator work?



First of all, it is interesting to know that you are often between a vaginal and a clitoral orgasm differs. The vaginal orgasm is achieved through penetration. This happens when a penis or a “classic” vibrator penetrates the vagina and is moved. However, the thighs of the clitoris are also touched and stimulated by the movement. It usually comes more slowly to orgasm.

A lay-on or pressure wave vibrator is usually only designed for the clitoral orgasm and specifically stimulates a specific point through pressure waves or the combination of vibration and suction. It is placed on the clitoris. This is particularly intense, especially when the point is stimulated by sucking and the intensity-adjustable vibration. Many women are more likely to have a clitoral orgasm than a vaginal one. There are also Sex toys that do both: can arouse both clitorally, i.e. by laying on, and by penetration.

Pressure wave vibrator: These models are worthwhile



Anyone who wants to try out masturbation with such a sex toy or want to use it for lovemaking can usually choose between different types of pressure wave vibrator choose: those that only get by with pressure waves; those that work with pressure waves, vibration and/or suction or those that work with pressure waves and penetration.

Pressure waves, suction and vibration: Satisfyer or Womanizer



The Satisfyer is one of the classic pressure wave vibrators. It has an ergonomic shape, is waterproof and is very handy. This also makes it a great companion for travel or for couple games. With the newer versions of the Satisfyer, pressure waves and the intensity of the vibration can be individually adjusted so that they can be adapted to every need.

He advertises with an orgasm guarantee Womanizer. The sex toy provides clitoral stimulation through pressure waves without overstimulation. The Womanizer Liberty has six intensity levels, is waterproof and comes with a cap and two stimulation attachments. The latest model of the Womanizer is even recyclable.

Pressure waves, vibration and penetration: Lelo Enigma



Like a classic lay-on or pressure wave vibrator, the new one also takes care of it Enigma of Today using sound waves without direct contact for clitoral stimulation. But it excites twice: both the clitoris − the visible and invisible parts − and the vagina. The sex toy has an ergonomic internal stimulator, a fully flexible extended arm with vibration to stimulate the G-spot, eight different settings and intensity control, and is made of soft silicone that is particularly gentle to the touch.

Pressure wave vibrator: What you should consider when using it



Dania Schiftan is a sexologist and psychotherapist. Among other things, she has in her Buch “Coming Soon” written about learning how to have orgasms. But can it be something like a”Orgasm guarantee” through lay-on or pressure wave vibrators? “Yes and no,” says the expert. She can imagine that a lay-on or pressure wave vibrator the ideal conditions for a clitoral orgasm. “But how comfortable and pleasurable that really is is another story.”

Schiftan explains: “I distinguish between an orgasmic discharge and an orgasm. The former is purely physical: the muscles twitch through vibration or other types of stimulation and discharge occurs. The latter comes about in combination with emotions, the experience.” One orgasmic discharge is certainly possible quickly and effectively with the help of a pressure wave vibrator.

But it could happen that the masturbation then as “unloading station” used, less as a sensual experience. “For many women, it is easy to reach the climax. But that also makes it more difficult when they then interact with a partner again. Getting aroused with your fingers, tongue or penis can then take longer and needs more practice again,” says Dania Schiftan. You can also become “lazy” by using such an effective tool.

Is a sensual orgasm possible with the help of a sex toy and without a partner? Yes, says Dania Schiftan: “If you put the vibrator not only selectively on the head of the clitoris uses, but moves it and thus distributes the experience in the body, it becomes more sensual. You should let it rise, consciously take your time for it,” explains the sexologist and advises: “You can also include lay-on vibrators in your love life and that can also make sense. But what a sex toy doesn’t train is playing with your partner, experiencing tongue, fingers, penis and overall touching.” You shouldn’t replace that with a pressure wave vibrator, you should only supplement it. Then the experience becomes really sensual and it comes not only to discharge, but to orgasm that combines emotions and physical sensations.

