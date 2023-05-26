Home » Women With Heart Attacks: Worse Prognosis, Earlier Death – Health
Women With Heart Attacks: Worse Prognosis, Earlier Death – Health

Word just came back from a European cardiology congress in Prague that women who have a heart attack are worse off than men and are more likely to die from it. Just why? How can that be? The causes were described more than 30 years ago. There are thousands of specialist articles on the subject, and the deficits have been presented at congresses, forums and panel discussions. In order to do something about the unequal treatment, professorships and institutes for gender-fair medicine have been set up. And yet little has changed to this day.

