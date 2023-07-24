Home » Women’s World Cup, Italy-Argentina: the official formations, where to see it on TV and in streaming | First page
Italy’s Women’s World Cup starts today. At 8, Milena Bertolini’s national team will face Argentina for the second match of group G after Sweden’s victory over South Africa (2-1). Italy comes to the tournament in Australia a little revolutionized but confident to do well. And the 1-0 victory against New Zealand in the last pre-World Cup test a week ago gave the team conviction and courage.

WHERE TO SEE IT – 13 players confirmed from the last European Championship, spotlights on Dragoni, second youngest in the entire World Cup and starter in the debut match against Argentina. The match will be visible on Rai Uno and streaming on RaiPlay. Here are the choices of the two coaches.

Italy-Argentina, the official formations

Italia (4-5-1): During; By Guglielmo, Linari, Boattin, Salvai; Caruso, Dragoni, Beccari, Bonansea, Giugliano; Hyacinths. Ct: Bertolini.
Argentina (4-5-1): Correia; Braun, Mayorga, Cometti Stabile; Bonsegundo, Falfan, Benitez, Nunez, Banini; Larroquette. Ct: Portanova.

