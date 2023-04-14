Home Health Work, one more confirmation: the long weekend is good for your health
Work, one more confirmation: the long weekend is good for your health

As several companies around the world begin to experiment with the short four-day workweek, new evidence to support this approach also comes from scientific research: according to one study led by the University of South Australia e published on theInternational Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activitya weekend longer than three days is good for health, increasing the level of physical activity, decreasing sedentary lifestyle and improving the quality of sleep, with effects that last even for two weeks after the rest period.

