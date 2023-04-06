In a nationwide representative survey, the Federal Center for Health Education asked about blood donation behavior for the first time: According to this, men donate blood more often than women: 56 percent of the men surveyed have already donated blood, 44 percent of them several times. Among women, the proportion of blood donors is 42 percent, 29 percent of whom are multiple. When asked “Have you ever donated blood?” the “yes” answer is highest at 53 percent in the 35-55 age group and lowest at 35 percent in the 18-25 age group. These results indicate how important it is to continuously educate the younger target group in particular about voluntary blood donation.

On World Blood Donor Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) is highlighting the personal stories of those people whose lives were saved thanks to a blood donation under the theme “Blood Unites Us”. The slogan “Share life, donate blood” aims to motivate more people around the world to donate blood on a regular basis.

On World Blood Donation Day, the BZgA provides information material for the campaigns of the regional blood donation services in Germany. Actions with the support of the BZgA will take place at various locations and dates around June 14th. In Germany, people between the ages of 18 and 68 are allowed to donate blood. Women can donate blood four times a year and men six times a year.

The results on blood donation behavior are based on the nationwide representative survey “Attitude, knowledge and behavior of the general population on organ and tissue donation 2016” by the BZgA, which was carried out from January to February 2016. 3,795 people aged between 18 and 75 were surveyed.

World Blood Donor Day events

14.6.2016

Cologne University Hospital – Transfusion Medicine – Blood Donation Centre

7th blood donation marathon at the University Hospital of Cologne with a barbecue, honoring of donors, healthy and fit campaign, stem cell typing and public viewing; Kerpener Str. 62, Building 39, 50937 Cologne, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m

UKM blood donation Munster

World Blood Donor Day with non-alcoholic cocktails and a delicious buffet; Albert-Schweitzer-Campus 1, 48149 Münster, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

13.-17.6.2016

17.-18.6.2016