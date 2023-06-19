World Fragrance Day on June 27th / How fragrances influence us | HEALTH ADHOC

Lübbecke – If you take a walk along fields with blooming wildflowers at this time of year, you should take a deep breath, because nature spoils us with sensual scents in summer. Whether rose or lavender – the essential oils of the plants have a calming effect and invite you to close your eyes and enjoy the moment. World Fragrance Day on June 27th. was launched in 2013 to become more aware of the fascinating world of fragrances.

Humans have been using fragrances for thousands of years. Many peoples use incense and essential oils for spiritual rituals and cultural customs, among other things. No wonder, because smells have a strong influence on well-being and one’s own emotions. This often happens subconsciously. For most people, specific scents are associated with memories. The sweet smell of popcorn makes you think of long cinema evenings with friends, or the scent of rain on hot asphalt reminds you of unforgettable summer evenings. The so-called olfactory sensory impression is shaped by memories and is highly individual. The same scent can evoke different emotions in two people. This connection in turn influences one’s own scent preferences. One thing is certain: fragrances also play an important role in the selection of care products. The current GEHWOL foot care trends show that the wellness factor is of great importance when choosing a foot care product. Fragrance, sensuality and a better feeling on the skin are in the foreground, especially for self-aware skin care professionals. They care for their feet in order to increase their well-being and to do something good for themselves. For a pleasant fragrance experience, essential oils are often used, which also have an activating and invigorating effect. For example in the GEHWOL balm from the pharmacy: Here a fragrance combination of essential oils such as rosemary and lavender bewitches the senses, while the quickly absorbing formulation of jojoba oil and aloe vera pampers the feet with rich care. Especially for dry skin, the balm is also available with additional moisturizing substances such as lanolin. When it comes to care rituals, a good scent of the products plays an important role for 44% of people in Germany. Women and men of the different age groups agree on this.

