Xbox officially launches custom wireless controllers in Taiwan! XBOX DESIGN LAB is finally online~

Xbox officially launches custom wireless controllers in Taiwan! XBOX DESIGN LAB is finally online~

After the launch of the next-generation Xbox Series X|S, the wireless controller section launched the “Xbox Design Lab” wireless controller customization service that allows players to customize their own wireless controllers, but this service has been delayed. If you can log in to Taiwan, it was not until the summer vacation that the Xbox official officially released the news that it would be introduced. It also officially launched the Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service in Taiwan today.

In the Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service, players can choose the front painting of the handle and the color of each part. The color matching part gives players 23 basic colors for players to choose. In addition, there are 6 additional purchases in the panel part. There are 23 kinds of metal colors for trigger keys and cross keys, and the grip can be replaced with rubber material. It is also worth mentioning that there is also the service of adding laser engraving text.

In terms of price, the starting price of the Xbox Design Lab customized wireless controller is 1990 yuan, and the unit price of some additional purchases ranges from 119 yuan to 299 yuan, although the customized price will be higher than the limited edition, but players can choose according to their own preferences or It is a customized wireless controller as a gift. If players are interested, you can go to the official website of the Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service. You can use your fingers to match your favorite styles. Pay!

