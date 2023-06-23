you won’t believe the results you get a month later

Rosemary is also a very useful plant for treating hair: its benefits are exceptional for our hair.

Rosemary in the hair-Imilanesi.it

To always have one flowing and luxuriant hair you have to be very careful and have a very detailed care of your hair. It really is enough to damage them and make them lose their shine and vigor. It happens above all after some treatments which, in addition to not giving the desired result, also end up creating serious problems for our hair. Let’s think, for example, of color, but also of perms or other treatments that are far too aggressive. What to do when the health of the hair is now compromised? Many choose to rely on the many products that can be easily found on the market and which help restore strength and brightness to the hair.

Ideal for hair care: seeing is believing

However, the expert advice is to leave these solutions alone and rely instead on some totally natural and organic remedy. Few people know it, but one of the elements most present in our kitchen is also perfect for taking care of our hair.

Rosemary – Imilanesi.Nanopress.it

We are talking about the rosemary, one of the most appreciated and sought after aromatic spices in the kitchen. With rosemary, in fact, it is possible to enrich the flavor of many dishes, both meat and fish.

That’s not all, because rosemary is also particularly popular for hers many beneficial propertieswhich give great well-being to the body.

Its benefits can also be used to regenerate hair damaged by overly invasive treatments or other problems of various kinds.

For example, even diseases affecting the scalp can be treated with rosemary, capable of stopping hair loss. This plant is ideal for solving itching, it is antiseptichealing and much more.

Rosemary can be used mainly in three ways. You can opt for the rosemary oil or rely on rosemary infusion. The third option is to make a tonic with this amazing spice.

Starting from rosemary oil, all that is needed is a branch of this plant, which we will have to put inside a container. done that, add some olive oil to cover the rosemary sprigs. Once all is completed, it is left to rest for about a month, possibly in a place with little light and very dry.

Rosemary infusion and tonic also solve hair problems

The infusion of rosemary instead consists in boiling a little water with the rosemary sprig insidethen turning off the heat when the water has come to a boil.

Rosemary oil – Imilanesi.Nanopress.it

As soon as the water becomes cold, it should be filtered into a spray bottle, and then sprayed on the hair after taking a shower and observe the benefits. With the infusion, in fact, the knots will untie easily and it will no longer be necessary to intervene vigorously with the comb, running the risk of breaking the hair.

Finally, to prepare the rosemary tonic we will need rosemary water and rosemary oil. We will need five tablespoons of rosemary water and ten drops of essential oilwhich we will pour into half a liter of water.

The product is to be used only once cold, therefore it must be left to rest for the necessary time. This remedy is ideal especially for dermatitis of the scalp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

