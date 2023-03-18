Something is wrong in the patient’s genital area, she has been feeling her vulva changing for months. However, tests for STDs are negative – there is something else behind it. Recorded by Diana Helfrich

A while ago, a woman in her mid-30s walked into my gynecological office and said, “Can you take a look? Everything feels so tight.” At the first appointment a few months earlier, she had complained of itching. Even then, her vulva was rather pale and dry for that of a young woman. A smear showed a bacterial infection, which I treated with antibiotics.