Zelensky calls on Parliament to sanction Iran for 50 years – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – KIEV, MAY 28 – Ukrainian President Zelensky is asking the Ukrainian Parliament to approve new 50-year sanctions against Iran because of its role in supplying Russia with drones and military equipment for warfare. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, citing a draft resolution presented to Parliament. The draft would reportedly include a complete ban on trade with Iran, investment and technology transfer, as well as preventing the withdrawal of Iranian assets from the country. In tonight’s attack, Kiev said it shot down 52 out of 54 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched at the country. (HANDLE).

