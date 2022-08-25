Home News 11 enterprises in the field of smart industry in Shaanxi Province appeared at the 2022 Smart Expo
11 enterprises in the field of smart industry in Shaanxi Province appeared at the 2022 Smart Expo

On August 24, the reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology that the 2022 China International Smart Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as the 2022 Smart Expo) will be held in Chongqing from August 22 to 24. In this Smart Expo, our province took “Intelligently Create Three Qin Zhilian Life” as the theme of the conference. The Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology organized 11 companies including Shaanxi Electronic Information Group, Shanli Technology, Clover Security, Merrill Lynch Data, and Sinochem City. Enterprises in the fields of Internet, big data, semiconductor, artificial intelligence, and intelligent manufacturing will participate in the conference. With the help of the 2022 Smart Expo, we will build a platform for technical exchanges and mutual integration between enterprises in our province and well-known international and domestic enterprises and merchants.

The 2022 Smart Expo is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Cyberspace Administration of China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, focusing on the “Smart City” annual theme. The conference takes the form of a combination of online and offline, and holds a series of activities around the national development strategy and industrial development trend, focusing on digital industrialization and industrial digitization.

At the 2022 Wisdom Expo, the Shaanxi exhibition area innovated the form of exhibition and display. On the basis of traditional forms such as graphics, objects, and models, combined with modern exhibition and display technologies and means, it added sensory experiences such as shape, space, and language, and enhanced the quality of exhibition and display. Authenticity, fun, interactivity. Integrate into the overall design style of the conference, highlight the location advantages of the “Belt and Road” of our province, and show the regional characteristics of Shaanxi. Through the use of modern exhibition technology, it will display the achievements and future development prospects of the province’s intelligent industry development in recent years, publicize the technological advantages, product characteristics and brand value of relevant enterprises in the province’s intelligent industry, and build exchanges and cooperation for enterprises to “go global”. platform. (Reporter Shen Qian)

