15 million euros hidden in the garden: Italian couple convicted

Both were charged with tax fraud. The couple’s son and sister-in-law were also sentenced to three years and ten months, Italian media reported.

The case was blown last year when a 42-year-old from Brescia and his wife were arrested because they were considered the heads of an organization that issued false invoices totaling over 500 million euros and taxes of around 93 million euros should have evaded. Cash worth eight million euros was discovered on the couple’s property, which had been buried in the garden. Another seven million euros were discovered in the basement.

The couple is in custody while the son is under house arrest. Further investigations should clarify where the large amounts of cash came from.

