2023 Yangtze River Delta Marathon Invitational and Huaibei Duji Marathon Open: Promoting National Fitness and Regional Development

The 2023 Yangtze River Delta Marathon Invitational and the 4th Huaibei Duji Marathon Open are set to begin this Sunday. The event aims to promote national fitness and cater to the health and wellness needs of the people. Taking place at the Bailian Baihe Scenic Area in Duji District, the marathon showcases two official events: a parent-child marathon covering 4.2 kilometers and a mini marathon spanning 12 kilometers.

The route of the marathon starts and finishes at Bailian Baihe, passing through various scenic spots such as the Shuanglou Old Kiln Factory Fishing Garden, Shuanglou Flower Sea Sightseeing and Research Base, and Beautiful Sunshine New Farm. This creates a picturesque track that combines greenery and urban aesthetics. Participants will not only enjoy the thrill of running but also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the regional culture and natural beauty of Duji.

To enhance the overall experience for participants and spectators, the organizers have made advancements in the route design. By incorporating both “going and returning” and “lap running” techniques, the track offers a relatively level surface with no steep slopes. This makes it more accessible for individuals with varying levels of fitness and encourages wider participation. Additionally, modern technologies such as VR panoramic displays and drone aerial photography will be utilized to provide high-quality event coverage. The organizers have also implemented an integrated media matrix, combining traditional and new media platforms, to ensure participants and viewers have an engaging and immersive experience.

The Duji Marathon was first introduced in 2017 and has since been successfully held three times. The hosting of this event holds great significance for Duji District as it helps establish the region as a platform for cultural life, consumption, shopping, and sports. Furthermore, it promotes the healthy development of the city’s cultural, tourism, and sports sectors, as well as the investment in the district’s cultural tourism industry and the overall economic growth of the city.

Looking ahead, Duji District plans to continue driving the integrated development of “tourism + events.” This involves combining major sports events with local initiatives to organize various consumption promotion activities and create a vibrant atmosphere. By prioritizing sports consumption and tourism, the district aims to optimize the tourism industry’s layout, stimulate consumption in the cultural tourism market, and establish the Duji characteristic cultural tourism brand. The district also plans to prioritize ecological concerns and promote green development to enhance the overall quality of life for residents and visitors.

Reporter Sun Yating.

Share this: Facebook

X

