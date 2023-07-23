33rd Tourism Naadam Kicks off in Xilin Gol, Inner Mongolia

“The 33rd Tourism Naadam of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region kicks off in Xilin Gol”

July 23, 2021 – Xilin Gol, Inner Mongolia: The 33rd Tourism Naadam of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region officially commenced on the morning of July 23. The event took place in Xilin Gol and was announced open by Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region.

Leaders of the Autonomous Region, Yang Jin and Luo Zhihu, were in attendance at the opening ceremony, along with Zhang Baicheng who delivered a speech. Zhang Baicheng is the vice chairman of the CPPCC Autonomous Region and secretary of the Xilin Gol League Committee.

With the backdrop of melodious pastoral songs and fluttering colorful flags, tens of thousands of tourists and locals gathered at Xilin Gol Tourism Nadam Customs Park to witness this grand event. The opening ceremony started with the slow and long Mongolian long tune, accompanied by the powerful and deep sounds of Huobusi and Matouqin. The ceremony, themed “Ode to China,” consisted of three chapters: Beautiful Northern Xinjiang, Watching and Helping Each Other, and Family Family of the Chinese Nation.

The program featured various activities such as Equestrianism, poker performances, Hoomei singing, and wingsuit flying. Each performance vividly showcased the unity among people of all ethnic groups in the region, symbolizing their dedication to accomplishing the two major events. The splendid opening ceremony concluded with a collective rendition of “Ode to the Motherland,” a powerful expression of love for the nation and the determination to build a model autonomous region.

The Naadam tour will span over two months, featuring traditional Naadam activities such as wrestling, archery, and horse racing competitions. Additionally, there will be a grassland tourist triathlon, young Naadam events, grassland music Naadam, China Supermodel Fashion Festival, Horse City National Car King Competition, Chinese Equestrian Competition, China Horse City Horse Race, and more. The tour aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience and a taste of the vibrant culture and untouched beauty of the Xilin Gol prairie.

Editor: Yang Xuying

