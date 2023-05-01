Home » 4 colorados and 4 opponents are the new deputies of Alto Paraná
by admin
4 colorados and 4 opponents are the new deputies of Alto Paraná
Tiki González Vaesken, the newly elected deputy of Alto Paraná, received 26,394 votes, occupying second place among the colorados.

When the general elections were held this Sunday, April 30, and after the results were uploaded, the new deputies from Alto Paraná were defined. The Colorados are left with four seats, two for Yo Creo, one for the Concertación and one for the National Crusade.

The conformation of the Alto Paraná people in the Chamber of Deputies was as follows:

Bettina Aguilera (ANR)

Guillermo Rodriguez (I Think)

Luis “Tiki” Gonzalez Vaesken (ANR)

Roya Torres (Concertation)

Miguel Martínez (National Crusade)

Liz Acosta (ANR)

Walter Garcia (I Believe)

Rocio Abed (ANR)

