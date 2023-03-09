Her name was Petronilla De Santis and she was 45 years old the woman killed by her 54-year-old husband Antonio Carozza who hit her several times with stab wounds in the abdomen. The fact took place in the home of the two, an apartment in via Cesare Battisti in Carlantino.

After killing his wife, the man attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the balcony. He was transported by helicopter to the Polyclinic of Foggia, where he is hospitalized but his life is not in danger. He too, according to what has been learned, has stab wounds. The couple had been married for years, ran a village bar and had four children aged between 23 and 12 who were not at home at the time of the tragedy.

“Our small community is shaken by this terrible news – declared the mayor of Carlantino, Graziano Coscia – it was a young and serene family, but the real regret is that it happened the day after Women’s Day and that we did not perceive any inconvenience”.