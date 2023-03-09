The 54-year-old man later attempted suicide and is hospitalized
A 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Carlantino by her 54-year-old husband who then attempted to commit suicide. The couple is well known in the small community of the village of Foggia because they run a bar.
According to what is learned, the murder took place within the home in a house in via Cesare Battisti. After stabbing the woman, the man attempted suicide and is now hospitalized in the Policlinico Riuniti of Foggia where, according to doctors, it would not be life threatening. Investigators hypothesize that the man’s psychic problems were at the origin of the gesture.
|
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA