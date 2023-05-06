52 people arrested for demonstrations at the coronation of Carlos III

Concerns are latent for the arrival of Carlos III

“We fully understand the concern of the public over the arrests this morning,” said Commander Karen Findlay, in charge of the coronation security operation, which involved 11,500 officers on Saturday.

Findlay stressed that “protesting is legal” in the UK, but added that police have “a duty to intervene where a protest turns criminal and is likely to cause serious disturbances”.

“It depends on the context. The coronation is a unique event that occurs once a generation, and that is a key issue in our assessment”explained the commander, who stressed that a demonstration with “numerous participants” took place today “without police intervention”.

Among the arrests reported by the Metropolitan Police, 14 of them were carried out on The Mall avenue, which leads to Buckingham Palace, where the royal procession passed before and after the religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The difficult bond between Carlos III and Isabel II

Undoubtedly the love life of Charles IIIone of the most outstanding contemporary monarchs of the current era, has left a life full of love that, in turn, has left some trouble in the relationship he has with his mother, the late Elizabeth II.

Family traditions have put the monarch’s campaigns of love against the ropes, which, in turn, put in check the British traditions that they have zealously cared for for centuries.

Camila Parkerlove of the King’s life, has carried on his back the accusation of the British people, whom they accuse of being directly responsible for the breakdown of the “dream” marriage between the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana, an event that in His moment came to mark the national reality of England.