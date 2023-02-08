Julian Andres Santa

Wednesday of a new final for Deportivo Pereira. Starting at 8 p.m., the Matecañas will receive Atlético Nacional in the first 90 minutes of the duel for the Super League title, where the two champions of the Colombian championship will meet in 2022. This is how the rojiamarillos will seek to give the first Olympic round of 2023, in an even duel against the Antioquia greens.

Third final in less than three years

What before was almost impossible to see achieved, has been achieved by the team from Risaral, who in less than three years will play their third final in top-class competitions. The first was in 2019 for the Colombia Cup, led by the Pereiran coach Alexis Márquez, who was runner-up to Nacional, losing the duel precisely with the current coach Matecaña, Alejandro Restrepo. The second was two months and one day ago, on December 7, 2022, where after 78 years, Deportivo Pereira managed to be champion of the league for the first time, now with Restrepo from Antioquia on the bench and the third will be today , with the first 90 minutes.

With the illusion high

The red and yellow fans have the illusion of high and dream of seeing their team lift a trophy again, in addition, some also see this commitment as a revenge against the rival who lost the cup in 2021. This is how today almost the expected presence of 90% of the public at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium for this first chapter of the final that will be defined on February 16 at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín.

couple ending

Both Risaraldenses and Antioqueños arrive evenly at this commitment, where without a doubt all the pressure falls on the Greens, who have just lost by the League against Jaguares and also their fans have been demanding the resignation of the managers. For its part, Deportivo Pereira has just scored its first three points for the championship after defeating Huila 2-1 and although it is still under construction, it will come out with everything to strike the first blow and make the house respectful.

Without Geisson Perea

The Deportivo Pereira medical department notified that the central defender Geisson Perea will have a week of disability after suffering a contracture in the victory against the ‘Opitas’, so he will be out for the first leg of today’s final against Nacional. The player had been a starter in the two games that the team has played in the League, so it is expected if his replacement will be Edisson Restrepo or Tomás Gutiérrez.

Special duels in the final

Antioquia Alejandro Restrepo will face the team where he made his debut and was Cup champion in 2021. Like Aldair Quintana, a goalkeeper who did not come out very well for the purslane. Another of the special duels of this final will be that of Harlen Castillo, champion goalkeeper with Deportivo Pereira in the 2019 promotion and in the 2022 League and who now defends the Nacional goal. Since the Antioquia formation has not yet been confirmed, the big question falls on whether or not he will start ‘Chipi Chipi’ tonight.

National Squad

Kevin Mier

Harlen Castle

Christian Zapata

Philip Aguirre

Danovis Banguero

andres roman

Yerson Division

Sergio Mosquera

Yéiler Goez

john solis

jade barbosa

Jarlan Barrera

John Paul Torres

dorlan pabon

Thomas Angel

Francisco Da Costa

Jefferson Duque