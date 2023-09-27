Home » A car crashed into a motorcycle in Düzce! 1 dead – Current News
D-100 highway Istanbul The car with plate 06 CSB 116, driven by Gökhan B. in the direction of Gökhan B., crashed into the motorcycle without a license plate, driven by Fahrettin Ay (61), in Çoban location.

Motorcycle He was dragged about 150 meters due to the impact.

Notice onto the region polis ve health teams were dispatched.

The seriously injured motorcyclist Ay was taken away Duzce Ataturk State HospitalDespite intervention, he could not be saved.

The driver of the car, Gökhan B., was taken into custody.

