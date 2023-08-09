A dozen deaths and significant material damage at the Ngaba roundabout

The capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo woke up to very bad news on Tuesday, August 08, 2023. It is an explosion of a tanker truck that allegedly occurred at the intersection of By pass and Parc Virunga avenues in Righini in the commune of Lemba.

Transporting fuel from the province of Kongo Central, this tanker would have struck high voltage cables of the SNEL. What would have caused this explosion. Thus, the flames which would have touched the dwellings which are in this perimeter, caused several deaths, all almost calcined by the fires.

Several witnesses claim to have heard a loud detonation around 3 a.m. which would be followed by thick smoke.

To escape death, residents are forced to leave their homes to find asylum in safer places.

This is what caused a panic and a stampede.

For the time being, no definitive assessment has yet been given. But what is certain, among these deaths, we note the traders who wait to buy agricultural products in the morning to go and sell them in small markets in Kinshasa.

This accident is the second of its kind, after that of Matadi kibala, which, it must be said, had caused several deaths.

File to follow.

