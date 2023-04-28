A number of digital technological achievements were unveiled at the 6th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition_Guangming.com

CCTV news:The 6th Digital China Construction Summit opened today (April 27) in Fuzhou, Fujian. As an important part of the Digital China Construction Summit, the 6th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition took the lead on April 26 at the Fuzhou Strait International Convention and Exhibition Center It was grandly launched and lasted for 5 days. A number of digital technology achievements were unveiled at the exhibition.

This year’s exhibition set up 168 independent booths, attracting 320 government departments, enterprises and institutions from 28 provinces, cities and regions across the country to participate in the exhibition. The content covers eleven sectors including digital infrastructure, data resources, and digital economy. In the digital communication exhibition area, the reporter observed that more secure, stable and real-time communication network technology has become the focus of competition in the industry. This ultra-low-latency, low-jitter transmission network based on an autonomous secure communication protocol provides more possibilities for the development of emerging digital industries such as intelligent driving, intelligent agriculture, and telemedicine.

In the digital village theme exhibition area, new energy unmanned tractors, agricultural drones, underwater inspection of bionic tuna and other digital application scenarios of field unmanned operations have attracted many experiencers to watch. Farmers can realize a large number of plant protection operations through remote control. Greatly liberate manpower and improve efficiency. This orchard monitoring robot can not only walk and avoid autonomously in the orchard, but also identify the growth, disease, and fruit maturity of fruit trees through artificial intelligence technology, and can also realize intelligent production in the orchard through data mining and machine learning.

In the digital culture exhibition area, with the help of the metaverse virtual dynamic exhibition, visitors can break through the limitations of physical space and experience the exquisite collection of cultural relics of Xi’an Museum in an immersive and interactive way.

