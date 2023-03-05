news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 04 – A taste of spring today on the Roman coast. From Ostia to Fiumicino up to Fregene and on the north coast many Romans spent the day, thanks to the pleasant temperature, walking on the beach, along the seafront and on the docks of the ports. An opportunity also to taste dishes in the many restaurants, bistros, bathing establishments and kiosks that have been found ready by setting up outdoor tables or a few tens of meters from the seashore.



Traffic also sustained on the main arteries in the direction of the coastal resorts. (HANDLE).

