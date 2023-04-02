What is innovative procurement and how much can the digitization of procurement foster market competition? How important is the communication activity on these still little-known topics and how should it be set up?

To answer these questions, AgID organized a webinar in collaboration with Formez PA entitled “The levers of PA innovation (innovative procurement and E-procurement)” which will take place Tuesday 4 April from 15:00 to 16:30.

In the decade 2012-2021 the Italian public administration has made purchases for a total value of almost 1,900 billion euros and has entered into contracts with over 35 thousand suppliers.

With a value approaching 10% of GDP, public procurement expenditure represents a strategic tool available to the innovation policies of individual administrations and the country system as a whole.

The enabling law n. 78/2022 reform of the Public Procurement Code (D.lgs. n. 50/2016), provides, inter alia, for a boost to the digitization of purchasing procedures and the promotion of innovation partnership procedures.

Furthermore, the Three-Year Plan for Information Technology in the Public Administration promotes the adoption in the PA of new purchasing models, based on public consultation, innovative guidelines and the use of digital tools.

The main objective of the webinar, therefore, is to make public body personnel aware of the administrative tools, programs and funding available to facilitate and innovate procurement procedures and produce technological innovation.

How to participate

During the webinar, carried out as part of the “Italia Login – The citizen’s house” project, multimedia material produced for communication activities will be shown, real cases of innovative tenders will be reported, surveys will be administered to subscribers and the session questions answersto provide clarifications and answer the doubts of the participants.

Consult the program and register online through the EventiPa platform.