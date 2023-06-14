According to a Forsa survey, the AfD is overtaking the SPD

According to a survey by Forsa, the AfD is currently more popular than the SPD. The AfD would receive 19% approval, the SPD would therefore come to 18%. The Greens come to 14% according to this survey.

SPD one point behind the AfD

“The AfD overtakes the SPD in terms of voter favor. In the so-called “trend barometer”, which the opinion research institute Forsa collects for the broadcasters RTL and ntv, the AfD gains two percentage points compared to the previous week and is now the second strongest party with 19 percent, ahead of the SPD (18 percent) and the Greens (14 percent). .

The Union loses one percentage point and is currently 29 percent. The values ​​for the FDP (7 percent) and the left (4 percent) remain unchanged compared to the previous week, the other parties lose one percentage point (9 percent). Boris Pistorius (SPD) still holds first place in the current ranking of politicians by a clear margin. Daniel Günther (CDU), Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) are tied in second place. Hubertus Heil (SPD), Lars Klingbeil (SPD), Olaf Scholz (SPD), Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Markus Söder (CSU) and Karl Lauterbach (SPD) complete the “top ten”. Compared to the last politician ranking in April 2023, trust in 10 of the 20 political actors is lower. The decline in trust in Robert Habeck is above average. In the politician ranking, Forsa regularly determines which politicians the citizens see as “in good hands” with the country.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Mariana Harder-Kühnel and Alice Weidel, via dts news agency