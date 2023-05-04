After the Viessmann deal: are heat pumps becoming cheaper now?

Whether the worry of another Technology Exodus after migrating the solar industry is justified about ten years ago, time will tell. At that time was after the loss of the big subsidies by high feed-in tariffs much of the previously thriving industry follows China been relocated.

For the time being, however, German jobs seem secure: Carrier Global gives long-term guarantees. Operational terminations are therefore excluded for three years, the production sites remained secured for five years Company headquarters in Allendorf even for ten.