Agent murderers are presented in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango

The Salvadoran authorities have reiterated on several occasions that all those who attempt against the lives of honest Salvadorans will face justice, so once again they kept their word and last night they presented the gang members accused of having murdered agent Maximino Vásquez Rodríguez last 16 May in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango.

The murderers have been identified as Francis Antonio Gómez Calderón, alias “monkey or mono”; José Armando Gutiérrez, alias “toad” or “green”; and Salvador Enrique Portillo, alias “el C4”.

Tonight we present the murderers of agent Maximino Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez, who was attacked on May 16 in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango. For these 3 terrorists from the MS13, the #BLIND as punishment for his crime. ▫️Salvador Enrique Portillo… pic.twitter.com/iYy7IfvKLm — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) May 27, 2023

Faced with these captures, President Nayib Bukele reacted: “We promised that they would pay dearly for the murder of our hero. We destroyed his clique, we arrested his coworkers, we arrested his leader, and today, we arrested the 3 killers. They will never cause terror in our country again.”

We promised that they would pay dearly for the murder of our hero. We destroyed your clique, we arrested your comrades, we arrested your leader, and today, we arrested the 3 killers. They will never cause terror in our country again. https://t.co/s5f7zfa3Gw — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 27, 2023

The director of the National Civil Police, Mauricio Arriaza, explained that the first investigations indicate that it was Enrique Portillo who “pulled the trigger” to kill the agent. Security cabinet officials explained that the three gang members are part of the Fulton Locos Salvatruchos FLS clique, which is mainly engaged in drug trafficking in the north of the country.

“We are going to send these three terrorists to CECOT and we are going to make sure that they are not going to leave there, they are not going to return to the streets,” said Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro.

The minister mentioned that, after the assassination, President Bukele gave them an order: Establish the “military siege with 2 missions, one to do justice against those who cowardly killed our police officer Maximino Vásquez and the other to eradicate the Fulton Locos clique.” Salvatruchos of the municipality of Nueva Concepción».

The head of Security reiterated: “as the government of Nayib Bukele we promised to do justice. In previous years, justice could only be done in three cases, this is not the current situation.

Defense Minister René Merino Monroy added: “Although we cannot bring our police back to life if we assure them that these criminals will not do harm again.”

One day after the homicide was reported, the authorities took control of Nueva Concepción, deploying more than 5,000 soldiers and 500 police officers.

The attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, said that they will present the corresponding requirements for aggravated homicide soon and these murderers will receive a sentence of 30 to 50 years in prison.

Defense Minister René Merino Monroy explained that so far 50 gang members have been captured in the security fence, along with large seizures of cash and drugs.

