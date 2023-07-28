Home » Air bomb in Reichenbach in Upper Lusatia defused
News

by admin
The bomb found in Reichenbach in the district of Görlitz has been defused. According to a police spokesman for MDR SACHSEN, around 400 residents can now return to their homes. They had previously stayed in emergency shelters. According to the police, the defused explosive device weighing around 100 kilograms is now being removed and destroyed in a controlled manner.

A security circle of around 400 meters was cordoned off around the site on Görlitzer Straße. A nursing home and an outdoor swimming pool were located in the cordoned-off area. The gym at Schulstraße 15 B in Reichenbach was available as a contact point for the evacuation.

Police spokesman Maximilian Funke explained that the bomb was found around 8 a.m. in the morning: “The construction worker was completely taken aback and frightened. He then immediately called the police.” The explosive ordnance disposal service arrived at noon and found that it was probably a Russian aerial bomb with a detonator. She was in bad shape.

