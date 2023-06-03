Home » Alena Buyx wants to prioritize immediate AI challenges
The Ethics Council has become better known in Germany during the corona pandemic, especially since its chairwoman Alena Buyx. Ms. Buyx now proposes to “draw attention to the immediate challenges of artificial intelligence (AI). Society must seek “help in the design” from the manufacturers of the technology.

AI developers should help society – demand from Buyx

“The Chair of the German Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, wants to draw attention to the immediate challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) instead of warning of the end of the world. “There have already been several such actions, so it was really about the AI ​​that controls us,” she told the RTL and ntv channels on Friday.

“And I don’t think we really have to go that far.” You have to think about the challenges that already exist, says Buyx. Nevertheless, the attention generated by the warnings for the topic is useful. It is now clear that companies and developers of AI must work closely together.

Society must demand this help with the design from the manufacturers of the technology. “If the big players would draw certain lines, that could help a lot,” said Buyx. “For example, I find deep fakes like this, i.e. the images in particular, so the big corporations should simply put watermarks in them.” People shouldn’t be harmed, but at the same time they want to use the potential of AI.

Especially with a view to the shortage of skilled workers, the AI ​​could also be helpful, added the Council President.

Report with material from the dts news agency

