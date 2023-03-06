Super Leaguewhich was a big disappointment last season in Galatasarayto the new season Bad weather started in his administration. Dursun UzbekWith the assuming the presidency of East ErdenMany star transfers were made in the yellow-red team, which was given full authority to .

During the summer transfer window Mauro Icardi, Dries Mertens, Juan Mata, Lucas Torreira Adding names such as Aslan to his staff, Aslan continued these works during the half term. Last star transfer Nicholas ZanioloThe yellow-red people who made ‘ by adding them to their staff, this time started attempts to add the former star of the team to the end of the season.

ALEX TELLES ALLEGED FROM THE BRITISH PRESS

Team Talk from the British press, Manchester United’of Alex Telles He wrote that he will part ways with Galatasaray and that Galatasaray is interested in the Brazilian star. Alex Telles transferred from Gremio for 6 million euros in the 2013-2014 season.

Telles, who spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Inter, was transferred to Porto for a transfer fee of approximately 7 and a half million Euros the following season. Brazilian left-back Galatasaray won 2 Turkish Cups, Super League and Turkish Super Cup.

Star player Galatasaray made 2 goals and 4 assists in his career. The 30-year-old played in 195 matches for Porto, scoring 26 goals and making 57 assists. Alex TellesHis contract with Manchester United expires in June 2024.

Click for Other Sports News