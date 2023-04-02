Home News Ángel Barajas is crowned world gymnastics champion with four medals
Ángel Barajas is crowned world gymnastics champion with four medals

Ángel Barajas is crowned world gymnastics champion with four medals

Colombian gymnast Ángel Barajas has just become world champion in gymnastics by winning four medals at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Youth Championships, which took place in Antalya, Turkey.

Barajas, 16 years old and originally from Cúcuta, won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, which represents a historic result for Colombia in this discipline.

His impressive performance began on Friday March 31, when he won the silver medal in the men’s All Around final event, where he faced the best gymnasts in the world in all six apparatus.

On Saturday, Barajas achieved his first gold in the floor event final, beating German Timo Eder and Italian Tommaso Brugnami.

Finally, on the last day of the championship, Barajas obtained the bronze medal in the high bar final, thus closing his participation with a flourish.

The outstanding performance of Ángel Barajas at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Youth Championship is a source of pride for Colombia and an example of perseverance and dedication for the country’s young athletes.

