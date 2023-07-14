Home » Another white elephant in Chocó: the road to San Martín de Purré
Another white elephant in Chocó: the road to San Martín de Purré

The improvement contract (footprint plate) of the road to San Martín de Purré, corregimiento of the municipality of Atrato, was settled a year ago when it was only 24% complete and has become a new white elephant in Chocó.

The Community Council of San Martín de Purré has denounced that the National Disaster Risk Management Unit, UNGRD, is not responsible for the project nor has it restarted the process. The 24% executed is deteriorating, and there are obligations payable in the order of 1.8 billion pesos.

This project had an investment of $8,600 million pesos, ($8,000 million from the Todos Somos Pazcifico Fund and $600 million from the municipality of Atrato), and was settled on June 13, 2022. “The Community Council of San Martín de Purré is losing patience due to the lack of execution of a five-kilometer road that began and has not finished”, said its president, Nelly Moreno.

“It is a very important road for these communities, since it unites two municipalities, unbottles four communities, generates tourism, reactivates agricultural production and will serve progress,” noted citizen Darío José Córdoba Moreno.

San Martín de Purré is a large banana producer and discontent is growing in his community due to the paralysis of the work and the lack of response from the national government.

