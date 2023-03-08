The incident did not leave people injured, but there is fear among the citizens.

The aggressiveness of the criminal organizations increases rapidly in Santo Domingowhere different types of crimes are committed daily armed crimes.

Apparently the organized crime gain ground and that’s it not afraid of repression by the uniformed men who belong to different security institutions.

Among the most recent cases of greater connotation is the one that occurred today, Tuesday March 7, on the main avenue of the Cristo Vive housing cooperative.

The public road became a shooting range between antisocials and members of the National Policewho after several minutes restored order in the sector.

Case

Once again, the National Police preferred to remain silent in the face of this type of violent events in Santo Domingoeven though the images and sounds of shooting They quickly went viral on social media.

Apparently the entire attack began in rejection of a anti-narcotics operation that took place in this populous sector, where the commercialization of narcotics is common and committing other crimes.

Subjects aboard motorcycles would have fired at the gendarmes, who quickly activated their crew weapons to repel the fire and requested reinforcements.

three suspects were neutralized and placed under the orders of the judicial authorities of Santo Domingo. In addition, it was confirmed that the crossing of bullets did not leave any of the two parties involved injured.

Among the evidence is a firearm and the retention of three motorcycles, two of them with reports of theft. He also confiscated controlled substancesbut until the closing of this edition the amount and type of drug was unknown.

Violence in the neighborhoods

Los theft of means of transport at the doors of the houses continue daily. On Monday, March 6, at night, a man was surprised on Tiputini street, Mariscal Sucre sector and the truck was stolen.

The early morning of Sunday March 5, the driver of a pickup truck was attacked in the Los Álamos urbanization, located in front of the Santo Domingo General Hospital.

In the images of the cameras it is observed how it is intercepted by around five antisocials, but the victim struggled to the end and was about to neutralize two of the subjects.

to the injured they shot him three times, but fortunately the weapon was blank and only resulted in a minor injury. The truck was taken away and in an effort to flee the individuals they left an abandoned motorcycle because the community alarm was activated. (JD)

EL DATO La Policía Nacional sostiene que hay baja en el índice delincuencial, pero el sentir ciudadano es otro.

EL DATO En la provincia de Esmeraldas, un uniformado de las Fuerzas Armadas perdió la vida en un hecho similar.