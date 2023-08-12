Antony Morato still grows by 10% in the semester

Antony Morato closes the first half at a speed of +10%, totaling revenues of 38.7 million euros. A result that exceeds the 35.2 million of the first half of the previous year and confirms the growth trend that emerged in the first quarter.

Driving the half-yearly performance of the menswear brand from Campania is above all the wholesale channel, up by 18% thanks to “a phase of great international vivacity”, explains the company, especially in Latin America, Eastern Europe and South Africa . The trend of the P/E 2024 sales campaign in progress was also positive, for which the brand expects a closure with an increase of 12% compared to the previous year, “allowing us to forecast an excellent positive signal also for sales in the coming months” .

Meanwhile, the retail front continues a moment of “ferment and development” (+11% on an annual basis) which began with the start of the fiscal year: a plan to expand the brand’s windows, which began with an initial opening in Palermo and will continue with a series of restyling and new openings planned by the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, between cities and shopping centres. Among the next openings, Antony Morato anticipates the one in Milan at Embattled Bloom and then Pristina (Republic of Kosovo), Cali (Colombia) and Sandton (South Africa, at the Sandton City Mall).

The online channel, on the other hand, achieved a 4% growth, the result of “a strategy started a year ago and aimed at improving the customer journey by optimizing services, in all sales phases”. In fact, the facilitated return and exchange and the TrustPilot verified reviews tool have been activated, aimed at giving the customer the opportunity to express his opinion on the shopping experience or to consult reliable reviews in the phase prior to shopping. The integration of new payment methods also continues, the last of which is represented by Scalapayand the development of artificial intelligence tools.

“The positive trend continues in the first half with upward growth estimates for 2023, beyond our forecasts, in all three sales channels – commented the CEO Lello Caldarelli -. We are very satisfied with the results and we are working to have an increasingly strategic and refined approach, in order to maximize results from a holistic point of view, with an increasingly international outlook”.