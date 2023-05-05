Apple’s revenue is better than expected legal person: Taiwan stocks observe Apple stocks

U.S. stocks closed in the dark, but Apple’s (Apple) financial reporting service and iPhone revenue beat expectations. Taiwan stocks returned to 15,600 points on the 4th to regain the 10-day line. The legal person pointed out that after observing the performance of related concept stocks after the announcement of Apple’s financial report, it is expected that Taiwan stocks will have support on the downside, but the upward counterpressure is not easy to break through. The market situation continues to wait and see, and the short-term market fluctuates.

Bank stocks in the U.S. region faced heavy selling pressure again. Major U.S. stock indexes closed in the dark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286.50 points or 0.86% to close at 33127.74 points. The S&P 500 Index fell 29.53 points or 0.72% to close at 4061.22 points.

The Nasdaq index of technology stocks fell 58.93 points, or 0.49%, to close at 11966.40 points, and the Philadelphia semiconductor index fell 15.74 points, or 0.53%, to close at 2941.63 points.

Apple (Apple) announced its first-quarter financial report early this morning. Service revenue reached US$20.907 billion, a record high for a single quarter in history, and iPhone revenue reached US$51.334 billion, a record high for the same period of the year. $1.53.

The Taiwan stock weighted index rose 55.62 points on the 4th, returned to the 15,600-point integer level and recovered about 15,547 points on the 10-day line, closing at 15,609.03 points, with a turnover of NT$201.599 billion.

The three major legal entities, foreign capital and mainland capital, sold more than 1.279 billion yuan in total, among which self-operated traders bought more than 91 million yuan, investment credit bought more than 1.787 billion yuan, and foreign capital and mainland capital sold more than 3.157 billion yuan. Yuan.

In the net position of Taiwan index futures, the net long orders of the three major legal persons increased by 4,718 contracts to 15,703 contracts. Among them, foreign investors increased their long orders and reduced their empty orders, and their net long orders increased by 4,723 contracts to 18,413 contracts.

According to the analysis of local futures legal persons, Taiwan stocks closed at the upper and lower shadow lines of red K on the 4th. The downside is initially supported, but the upper counterpressure is not easy to break through. The market situation continues to wait and see. Follow up and pay attention to the United States will announce a number of economic data, important financial reports of US stocks, etc., short-term The market fluctuates and fluctuates, observe the performance of related concept stocks after the announcement of Apple’s financial report.

Listed counter companies successively announced their first-quarter financial reports. The memory factory Winbond turned from profit to loss in the first quarter, with a loss of NT$0.25 per share, stopping its 11 consecutive quarters of profit. Looking ahead to the memory market, TrendForce, a market research agency, said that the supply of consumer memory continues to exceed demand, and product prices will drop by about 10% to 15% in the second quarter.

IC substrate manufacturer Nandian made a profit of 2.325 billion yuan after tax in the first quarter, the lowest since the eighth quarter. The basic profit per share in the first quarter was 3.6 yuan. Nandian said that the semiconductor industry is still adjusting its inventory. It is estimated that the operation will be under pressure in the first half of the year, and the demand is expected to pick up in the second half of the year.

Computer brand Acer’s consolidated revenue in the first quarter was 52.457 billion yuan, a quarterly decrease of 12% and an annual decrease of 33%. Yuan.

On the 4th, the central bank released a summary of the meeting minutes of the board of directors and supervisors in March. According to the content, some directors believed that the central bank’s past style was too conservative, and the long-term low interest rate environment was not a good thing. They suggested that future interest rate hikes should be based on 1 yard (0.25 percentage points).

