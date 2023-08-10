Armed Forces They claim to be alert and “willing to act immediately” after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio – Diario La Hora

File photo of the meeting of the Minister of Defense with the High Command.

The Armed Forces, in a statement from the Ministry of Defense, call for unity and solidarity for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio. “The country is in mourning,” says a message on networks.

The Armed Forces spoke after the murder of the journalist and politician Fernando Villavicencio. He was assassinated by hit men, this afternoon, August 9, after a rally at the Andersson College, in the north of Quito.

The statement notes that the military is united in supporting democracy and “act immediately to combat those who intend to terrorize the populationattempting against democracy, destroying peace».

Go on: “The Armed Forces are in a state of alert, ready to act immediately against the criminal groups and their accomplices, as soon as the State authorities order it.«.

The Armed Forces indicate that the country is in mourning for “the infamous” murder by Fernando Villavicencio. “A wave of indignation and anger floods Ecuador,” the statement says.

«It is time for the entire nation to say enough! It is time for a gigantic reaction of repudiation of violence, organized crime, and corruption to be generated in Ecuador.”

Finally they summonedto unity and solidarity for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio». (DLH)

