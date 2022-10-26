The crimes of political-mafia electoral exchange and mafia association are also contested in various ways in the investigations that this morning led to the arrest of 19 people in the provinces of Bari, Taranto and Palermo. Among those arrested under house arrest are Francesca Ferri, Bari municipal councilor for Italia Popolare and Nicola Canonico, entrepreneur and president of Foggia Calcio, formerly an Apulian and municipal councilor in Bari. The investigations concern an alleged political-mafia electoral exchange for the elections administrative offices of Bari and Valenzano of 2019.