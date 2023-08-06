Arrives this weekend MissCelánea “El pulguerito con flow”

A global movement that is committed to conserving the planet and controlling consumerism is giving us the chance to experiment when it comes to dressing, defending our tastes and finding a better version of ourselves based on who we want to be.

Circular fashion not only opens the possibility of new economies, it has also become a lifestyle full of innovation and creativity from second chances for clothing and accessories.

This Sunday, August 6, the eighth edition of MissCelánea is held, the largest second-hand clothing market in Cali with the participation of more than 60 exhibitors who will offer attendees clothing for all ages and all trends .

From 9 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon, MissCelanea “El pulguerito con flow” takes over all the floors including the terrace of Espacio 10-60 with various proposals for used items, other new ones at reasonable prices, a food and drinks, artistic presentations, traditional games, bingo, speakers and catwalk.

It is very important to note that Espacio 10-60 is located at Carrera 10 #10-60 in downtown Cali. This is a site with easy location and access.

According to Estefanía Galarza, director of MissCelánea, “We are very excited to have a catwalk for this edition in which, in addition to our exhibitors, students from the Professional Drawing Academy will participate, presenting their collection based on the upcycling technique. MissCelánea becomes a city event in which each time we have new components. We also feel that many people are becoming interested in circular fashion and our event has contributed to that movement”.

With the eighth edition of MissCelánea this Sunday, August 6, the second-hand market will be two years old and what better way to celebrate than with a festival (Caleño-style) sponsored by the renowned Criollan Lovers restaurant in which local artists will perform.

“We are celebrating not only for our two years, but also because our city turned 487 years old, we are part of its history and what better way to celebrate,” said Estefanía Galarza.

Miss Celánea has free admission and is pet-friendly.

It is a friendly space where you can make a different shopping plan to share with your family.

