Azuay will venture into the beach fight during the Nacional U15

Taking advantage of the vacation season, the national teams train together at the Fernando López Gómez gym of the Bolivarian Complex.

Beach wrestling is not a new modality in combat sports, but for the first time it will be official in the National Junior Championship (U15) to be held in Zamora Chinchipe between July 18 and 21.

Azuay will travel with 12 athletes. In principle, Danna Andrade, Micaela Cedillo, Renato Guerrero, Mike and Mauricio Erráez, the most experienced of the delegation, will go to fight on the sand.

Professor René Guerrero points out that the priority will be the fights on canvas because they will serve as a thermometer to evaluate the athletes who will represent the province in the next National Games for Minors to be held from September 11 to October 8, at a venue to be defined.

We go with expectations of winning medals with the most experienced because they already know more or less their rivals.

The Azuay Olympic wrestling is gradually beginning to regain ground in the national context, especially in the children’s categories. Guerrero points to development poles that were opened within the same city.

One weekend or one, twice a week, they do caps, so that is greatly strengthening the athletes who are in training and initiation.

Guerrero is in charge of training at the Fernando López Gómez gym of the Bolivarian Complex; Freddy Cedillo promotes sports in Mayancela and Oswaldo Granda in the Remigio Romero y Cordero Educational Unit.

the beach fight

The beach fight was made official during the International Congress that took place prior to the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. The objective of United World Wrestling (UWW) was to increase the access of different age and social groups to Olympic fights.

Such is the consolidation that it achieved over time that it is part of the disciplines that will make up the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Some rules

Beach wrestling is a freestyle match that takes place in a six-meter-diameter circle designed by a 10-centimeter red ribbon that contains no metal parts. The circle contains a 30 centimeter layer of fine sand free of stones, shells or other objects.

Beach wrestling is only practiced in the standing position. The use of the legs is allowed in all actions. Each fight lasts three minutes for all ages.

score

A point is awarded to the wrestler who puts any part of his opponent’s body on the ground; the wrestler who puts any part of his opponent’s body outside the combat area; and to the wrestler whose opponent has received a warning for inactivity or illegal action.

Two points and a tag win are awarded to the wrestler who manages to get his opponent’s back to the ground. The attacker can put one knee (or any other part of the body) to the ground when he executes an action.

