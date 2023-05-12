Home » Azure Files offers new capabilities for SAP and higher availability
News

Azure Files offers new capabilities for SAP and higher availability

by admin
Azure Files offers new capabilities for SAP and higher availability
AzureCloud NativeData

Today12. May 2023

Microsoft has several innovations for its managed service for cloud shares – Azure Files – Announced, including higher availability, snapshots for NFS file shares and nconnect support for NFS.

Improved performance and reliability with Azure Files

Azure Files availability is now 99.99 percent, providing greater reliability and data security. Also, snapshots can now be taken for NFS file shares to avoid data loss due to corruption or accidental deletion. And with the support of nconnect, users can further increase the performance of Azure Files for throughput-intensive applications such as machine learning or analytics.

SAP chooses Azure as the default option

Azure Files is also now used by SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS) as the default option for deploying SAP NetWeaver servers and SAP HANA shares to Azure.

What is Azure Files?

Azure Files offers fully managed cloud file shares via SMB (Server Message Block), NFS (Network File System) and the Azure Files REST API. These shares can be used both from the cloud and on-premises, and are accessible from Windows, Linux, and macOS clients. Linux clients can also access NFS shares.

Additional resources on Azure Files

Learn more

See also  Johannes Sellin remains with HC Erlangen News Erlangen - News Erlangen Sport Current news on the Internet

You may also like

Chongqing added 9.79 billion yuan in tax cuts...

Azerbaijani soldier killed in clash on Armenian border

Hans-Georg Maassen: Self-service mentality among the Greens

Participate in the call to access higher education...

FTF Annual Ordinary Congress: the 2023 provisional budget...

Students with Icetex credits will have interest benefits

Chen Minxun wants to check the account Taishan...

Bim” – “Free ride for love”: spray of...

Sons of ‘El Cacique de la Junta’ will...

Our response to the assassination of Iyad al-Hassani,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy