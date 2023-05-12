Azure Files offers new capabilities for SAP and higher availability

Azure

Microsoft has several innovations for its managed service for cloud shares – Azure Files – Announced, including higher availability, snapshots for NFS file shares and nconnect support for NFS.

Improved performance and reliability with Azure Files

Azure Files availability is now 99.99 percent, providing greater reliability and data security. Also, snapshots can now be taken for NFS file shares to avoid data loss due to corruption or accidental deletion. And with the support of nconnect, users can further increase the performance of Azure Files for throughput-intensive applications such as machine learning or analytics.

SAP chooses Azure as the default option

Azure Files is also now used by SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS) as the default option for deploying SAP NetWeaver servers and SAP HANA shares to Azure.

What is Azure Files?

Azure Files offers fully managed cloud file shares via SMB (Server Message Block), NFS (Network File System) and the Azure Files REST API. These shares can be used both from the cloud and on-premises, and are accessible from Windows, Linux, and macOS clients. Linux clients can also access NFS shares.

