Jobanis de Jesús Ávila Villadiego, alias Chiquito Malo, known for being the alleged leader of the self-styled Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, better known as ‘Clan del Golfo’, reappeared in a video to ask to be taken into account in the total peace that the National Government is advancing.

In the audiovisual material, initially revealed by the medium ‘W Radio’, ‘Chiquito malo’ introduced himself as commander ‘Javier’ to reproach that they have been relegated in the peace talks.

“He who does not want peace is because he has not experienced the rigors of war firsthand. We will continue to believe the same in our peoples, in the promise of peace that the then candidate Gustavo Petro promised to all Colombians and that led him to be President of the Republic today, and who today closes the door of having the opportunity to live in peace“, said ‘Little bad guy’.

The criminal group seeks to obtain benefits in peace talksbut the Government has said that the structure has no political status and would have to be subject to ordinary law.

WHO IS LITTLE BAD?

In the department, “Chiquito Malo” is known because, according to the Police, he orchestrated the simultaneous attacks that took place south of Cesar last year. Since then the authorities for his capture launched a reward of up to $5 billion.

In addition, the authorities attribute to the criminal group the violence that was experienced in Bajo Cauca a few weeks ago.

According to the authorities, the subject would be directing the ‘gulf clan‘ after winning infighting since the then top leader Darío Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, was extradited to the United States.

Next to him would be José González Sánchez, alias Gonzalito, who also appears in the video surrounded by several armed men.