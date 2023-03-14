Home News Batteries! Know the maximum limit of an embargo
News

Batteries! Know the maximum limit of an embargo

by admin
Batteries! Know the maximum limit of an embargo

The Financial Superintendency of Colombia is the entity in charge of setting the maximum amount for savings accounts that can be seized annually. The embargo is a precautionary measure that falls on the assets of a debtor who has not fulfilled an obligation or who owes something to a creditor. Users of financial institutions that have a savings or current bank account may be seized for unfulfilled debts or obligations.

The embargo is used to guarantee the payment of the obligation within the executive civil processes, it is a temporary and preventive measure, and its purpose is to affect or freeze the sums of money existing in the debtor’s bank accounts. The only authorities that are authorized by law to order a seizure of an account are labor, civil or family judges, depending on the type of obligation being dealt with; also the Dian; transit authorities; and the governments and municipalities for tax debts, such as vehicle, property, industry and commerce, among others.

There is a difference in garnishment orders for savings and checking accounts. The embargo of savings accounts is subject to a limit that the law considers unattachable and that is set annually by the Superintendency of Finance. For this year, the non-seizable amount of savings accounts is $44.6 million ($44,614,977), according to circular letter 58 of 2022 issued by the Financial Superintendency. It increased 11.5% compared to the maximum amount of 2022, of $39.9 million ($39,977,578).

This means that if you have less than $44 million in your savings account, it cannot be seized, but if you have $70 million, only $25.3 million ($25,385,023) could be seized, taking into account the excluded amount. However, there is an exception to that minimum attachable. If the debt is for a support obligation, either for minor children or those who are studying and are under 25 years of age, this minimum amount cannot be applied and any balance in the savings account may be seized.

See also  The Central Cemetery of Popayán, the Ministry of Health authorized partial opening - news

This limit of non-seizure does not apply to savings accounts of legal persons or to checking accounts, whether of a company or a natural person.

In addition, the current legal minimum wage cannot be seized, according to the Substantive Labor Code. Only people who earn more than the minimum and only up to a fifth of that salary can be seized. This means that if you earn $3 million a month, your salary would be $1.84 million above the minimum wage set for this year of $1.16 million, so the amount that can be attached is $368,000.

You may also like

Dettenhausen’s former mayor Raich is dead

What is a contract for the provision of...

Salesforce: Chart image continues to brighten

President of Ecuador and law enforcement analyze citizen...

Transmilenio security money was spent on anchetas for...

Joey Kelly swears by the donkey from Traun

Rapist is sentenced to 34 years in prison...

Tostao and the Exotic Rhythm Movement perform at...

Police arrest 17-year-old after series of accidents in...

IN DEVELOPMENT – VIDEOS | Multiple traffic accident...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy