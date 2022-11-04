On November 3, Lin Wu, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the 115th Provincial Party Committee Epidemic Prevention and Control Symposium and the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group Meeting. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the work deployment of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, and improve political Position, strengthen responsibility, continue to promote local epidemics to clear the bottom in a limited time, do a solid job in preventing import, non-proliferation, anti-rebound, anti-spill, and anti-tailing, resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control, and speed up Achieve a fundamental improvement in the province’s epidemic situation. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Lan Foan put forward specific requirements. Shang Liguang, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee, and provincial leaders Wang Yongjun, Zhang Jifu, Chen Anli, Li Fengqi, Wu Wei, Lu Dongliang, Wei Tao, Zheng Liansheng, Zhang Fuming, He Tiancai, Liu Yang, Sun Hongshan, and Tang Zhiping attended the meeting, and Yu Yingjie reported the relevant Happening.

Lin Wu pointed out that through the joint efforts of the whole province, the overall trend of epidemic prevention and control in our province has continued to improve, but the epidemic situation in individual places is still severe, and the pressure of preventing import, proliferation and spillover is still great. Cities and counties with epidemics should take rolling realisation of social clearance to zero within a time limit as a hard task, insist on fast-track production and management, and fully allocate resources from all aspects to put out the outbreak as soon as possible, and refine and implement community management and control services. The homes of good positive cases are disinfected and sterilized to minimize the risk of secondary transmission. Under the guidance of relevant experts from the National Health and Health Commission, Datong City should further increase its efforts, make every effort to handle the epidemic situation in key areas, stabilize the situation of epidemic prevention and control, step up all work related to epidemic prevention and control, and continue to speed up the reserve of isolation places. Construction to ensure that all risk personnel are isolated, disposed of, and serviced in place. It is necessary to strictly manage the access to and from the campus, reduce the work force to the front line, and do a good job in emergency response, environmental disinfection, life security, and humanistic care, so as to ensure the stability of the campus and the peace of mind of teachers and students. It is necessary to attach great importance to the prevention and control of nosocomial infection, further strict the closed-loop management of designated hospitals and makeshift hospitals, strengthen the personal protection of all personnel in the ring, and strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic in medical institutions.

Lin Wu pointed out that the Shanxi position must be firmly guarded, and the external defense input must not be relaxed for a moment. It is necessary to strictly implement the effective work measures, strictly implement the management and control of “the first time and the first place” and the working mechanisms of “landing nucleic acid + point-to-point transfer + precise coding + classification control”, and earnestly implement the key areas to enter Jin and return to Jin. Risk personnel shall take relevant management and control service measures to resolutely prevent the occurrence of new imported epidemics. It is necessary to compress and consolidate the responsibilities of all parties in the prevention and control of the epidemic situation on campus, improve the mechanism for city and county party committees and government leaders to cooperate with schools and the joint prevention and control mechanism for territories, departments, and schools, and promote the implementation of closed management in all schools that meet the conditions for closed management. Take care of relevant service guarantees and resolutely prevent the epidemic from entering the campus. Leading cadres at all levels must strengthen their sense of political responsibility and responsibility, stand up before the big test of epidemic prevention and control, be strict with themselves, take their responsibilities, and strictly control their jurisdiction, transmit pressure at every level, and put the Party Central Committee in full force. And the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee have been implemented. It is necessary to continue to strengthen supervision and accountability, strengthen the power of supervision and inspection to promote implementation, and promote relevant localities and departments to do a good job in rectification of problems. It is necessary to evade blame, negligence, or even conceal and delay reporting in work, resulting in serious breaches of leak prevention, hidden transmission, etc. If there are consequences, they will be strictly held accountable in accordance with discipline and regulations.

Lin Wu emphasized that epidemic prevention and control are closely related to economic development, social stability, and people’s livelihood security. All localities and departments must strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures and weave a strong epidemic prevention and control network, while taking into account economic and social development and ensuring people’s livelihood needs. It is necessary to scientifically and accurately delineate and manage risk areas where the epidemic occurs. The places and links that should be controlled must be effectively controlled. After the epidemic situation has stabilized, the areas that should be released should be released as soon as possible. It is necessary to strengthen the assistance to key enterprises in the industrial chain and supply chain, do everything possible to ensure the basic living and medical needs of the masses, and minimize the impact on the production and living order. It is necessary to strengthen the publicity and interpretation of epidemic prevention and control policies, further guide the general public to improve their awareness of personal protection, conscientiously fulfill legal responsibilities such as personal active reporting, cooperate with the implementation of relevant prevention and control measures, and jointly defend the epidemic prevention and control positions.

Lan Foan pointed out that all departments at all levels must resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, follow the provincial party committee’s decision-making and deployment, comprehensively implement policies and precise prevention and control, cut off the chain of epidemic transmission as soon as possible, and realize social dynamic clearing as soon as possible. zero. Focusing on ensuring sufficient supply of living materials, we must establish and improve the working mechanism of special classes, investigate and grasp the actual supply situation of the regional market, further expand the procurement channels of materials, smooth the transportation and logistics of freight, express delivery and fresh food, transfer and transport reserved materials to the market when necessary, and severely crack down on drive-up. Price and other illegal acts to ensure the stability of the market order. We must do a good job in ensuring the services of the closed and controlled areas, control areas and isolation places with heart and soul, supply residents’ daily necessities in a timely manner, mobilize and organize government officials and social volunteers to participate in epidemic prevention, respond to the concerns of the masses, strengthen humanistic care, and resolutely put an end to “one size fits all”, Stiffness, indifference and other phenomena, make concerted efforts to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting is held by video. The responsible comrades of the member units of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group attended the meeting at the main venue of the province. Each city, county (city, district) has branch venues. (Reporter Yang Wen)