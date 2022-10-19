All-media reporter Huang Jie of Rule of Law Daily

According to the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 0:00 to 15:00 on October 18, there were 23 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections in Beijing, all of which were quarantine observers, including many students. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that it is necessary to strengthen the management of campus epidemic prevention. If teachers, students and employees have relevant symptoms, they should report to the school as soon as possible even on weekends and holidays, and go to school without illness.

According to the report: From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 17, Beijing added 15 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection, of which 12 were quarantine observers and 3 were social screeners; 6 cases were in Haidian District and 4 in Chaoyang District. , 2 cases in Dongcheng District, 1 case each in Xicheng District, Fengtai District, and Economic Development Zone; 11 cases were mild cases, and 4 cases were asymptomatic infections. Another 3 asymptomatic infections have been transferred to confirmed cases and have been notified.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 18, Beijing added 23 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections, all of which were quarantined observers; 9 cases in Chaoyang District, 6 cases in Xicheng District, 3 cases in Haidian District, 2 cases in Dongcheng District, and Fengtai District. , 1 in Shunyi District, and 1 in Huairou District; 20 were mild cases, and 3 were asymptomatic infections.

The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that there are multiple transmission chains for the current epidemic in Beijing, and the prevention and control situation is severe and complicated. It is necessary to tighten and compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, especially in schools, supermarkets, restaurants and other places with dense personnel, strictly implement the main responsibilities and personal responsibilities, strengthen the investigation and placement of risk personnel and risk points, establish personnel ledgers, and implement dynamic Management, nucleic acid testing should be checked and no one should be missed, and prevention and control measures such as scanning code temperature measurement and checking nucleic acid negative certificates should be strictly implemented.

At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the management of campus epidemic prevention, do a good job in environmental cleaning and sterilization, attach importance to the health education of teachers and students in schools, and urge students to strictly abide by scientific norms, such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, frequent ventilation, maintaining safe social distance and other normalized prevention and control measures. Students who have symptoms such as fever and cough should report to the school as soon as possible even on weekends.



