[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, August 22, 2023] Sanyang Outbreak Raises Concern as Beijing Establishes Research Center

As cases of Sanyang continue to surge in various parts of China, the establishment of a research center in Beijing has attracted significant attention. Residents in Anhui are expressing alarm over the reoccurrence of Sanyang, noting that symptoms vary from person to person but generally worsen with each subsequent infection.

Wang Zhansheng, Chief Physician of the Department of Cardiology at Shenyang Fourth People’s Hospital, highlights the strain on the healthcare system. With the emergency department overwhelmed with patients exhibiting fever, new coronavirus cases, and respiratory issues, he urges the public to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party’s official media, “Beijing Daily,” announced on August 21 the establishment of the Beijing Research Center for Major Respiratory Tract Infectious Diseases. This center aims to provide scientific and technological support as well as policy recommendations for the prevention and control of respiratory infectious diseases in Beijing. Wang Quanyi, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasizes the rapid transmission and difficulty in controlling respiratory infectious diseases. Wang adds that new pathogens can easily lead to regional or global epidemics.

The purpose and implications of the research center have sparked heated discussion and concerns among the public. The true nature of the situation remains unknown.

Liu Zheng, Deputy Chief Physician of the Emergency Department at the Second Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, highlights the increasing number of cases. According to the weekly report on infectious diseases released by the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 6,205 cases of respiratory infectious diseases in the 32nd week, with the majority attributed to the new coronavirus. This marks a 70.6% increase compared to the previous week.

China‘s state-run Xinhua News Agency recently acknowledged that the dominant epidemic in most provinces is attributed to the EG. A variant. The CDC warns that this trend is likely to continue for some time, further raising concerns.

Dr. Tang, Chief Physician of the Cardiology Department at Yizheng Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, sheds light on the nature of the EG.5 variant. Belonging to a subclade of XBB.1.92 within the Omicron family, studies show that EG.5′ immune evasion ability has been enhanced. Consequently, reinfection is highly probable even for those previously infected with the new coronavirus, including the Eryang variant.

Disturbing reports emerge from The Epoch Times, revealing the deaths of several prominent professors within a short period. Among them are medical and legal experts from esteemed universities like Peking and Tsinghua. The obituaries, interestingly, note that many were distinguished members of the Chinese Communist Party.

The developments surrounding the Sanyang outbreak and the establishment of the research center in Beijing continue to be closely monitored. New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Wang Yanqiao provides a comprehensive account of the situation.

